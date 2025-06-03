Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Georgia? Here’s What Law Says!

Driving barefoot in Georgia is legal. There are no state laws or traffic regulations that prohibit driving a car without shoes. The idea that it’s illegal is a common myth, but you cannot be ticketed just for being barefoot behind the wheel.

Exception:

The only footwear requirement in Georgia applies to motorcycles: state law mandates that anyone operating or riding a motorcycle must wear shoes (not just socks). This rule does not apply to cars or trucks.

Safety Note:

While barefoot driving is legal, law enforcement and safety experts recommend using common sense. If driving barefoot impairs your ability to control the vehicle safely, it could be considered negligent in the event of an accident. However, simply being barefoot is not a violation of Georgia law.

Driving barefoot in a car or truck is legal in Georgia.

Shoes are required only for motorcycle operators and passengers.

Responsible driving is always required, regardless of footwear choice.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.hasnerlaw.com/blog/is-it-legal-to-drive-barefoot-in-atlanta/

[2] https://www.bourne.law/blog/barefoot-driving/

[3] https://jewkesfirm.com/blog/10-driving-laws-in-georgia-that-may-surprise-you/

[4] https://www.classiccitynews.com/post/georgia-s-barefoot-driving-law-the-weirdest-law-you-never-knew-existed

[5] https://hawklawgroup.com/blog/is-it-legal-to-drive-barefoot-in-georgia/