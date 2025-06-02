Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Vermont? Here’s What the Law Says

Ding dong ditching—ringing a doorbell and running away—is not explicitly illegal in Vermont. However, the prank can cross into unlawful territory depending on how and when it’s done:

Not Illegal by Default : Simply ringing a doorbell and running away is not a crime in Vermont.

: Simply ringing a doorbell and running away is not a crime in Vermont. Potential Charges : If the prank is done late at night, it could lead to a charge of “noise at night.” If repeated or if it causes a significant disturbance, you could be charged with “disorderly conduct”.

: If the prank is done late at night, it could lead to a charge of “noise at night.” If repeated or if it causes a significant disturbance, you could be charged with “disorderly conduct”. Trespassing : Entering onto someone’s property without permission, even briefly, can technically be considered trespassing, though Vermont law does not typically enforce this for a single, harmless prank.

: Entering onto someone’s property without permission, even briefly, can technically be considered trespassing, though Vermont law does not typically enforce this for a single, harmless prank. Consequences: Most likely, if caught, especially as a minor, you’ll get a warning or a stern talking-to from law enforcement. Repeated offenses or aggravating circumstances (such as scaring someone or causing property damage) could result in more serious consequences, including a ride home to your parents or even a court appearance.



Ding dong ditching is not specifically illegal in Vermont, but it can become a legal issue if it disturbs the peace, happens late at night, is repeated, or involves trespassing. The best advice: avoid this prank, as it can easily upset residents and potentially lead to trouble with the law.

