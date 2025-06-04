Insect Invasion: 5 Washington Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Bed bug infestations are on the rise across the United States, and several cities in Washington are actively battling these persistent pests in 2025. While the state isn’t at the very top of national rankings, Seattle stands out as a significant hotspot, and other urban centers are also seeing increased reports and proactive measures.

1. Seattle

Seattle consistently appears on national lists of the most bed bug-infested cities. In recent rankings, Seattle was placed among the top 15 worst cities for bed bugs in the U.S., highlighting a growing problem in apartments, hotels, and multi-family housing. Local pest control companies report spikes in calls during the summer and fall, coinciding with increased travel and rental turnovers.

2. Spokane

While Spokane doesn’t always make national top-25 lists, local pest control data and news reports indicate a steady increase in bed bug cases, particularly in hotels and rental properties. The city has launched public awareness campaigns and encourages regular inspections, especially in shared living spaces.

3. Tacoma

Tacoma’s proximity to Seattle and its dense urban areas make it susceptible to bed bug spread. Local authorities and property managers have ramped up inspection protocols and educational outreach, particularly targeting multi-unit dwellings and second-hand furniture sales.

4. Vancouver

Vancouver, WA, has seen a rise in bed bug complaints, especially in multi-family buildings and hotels. The city’s health department collaborates with pest control experts to provide resources for residents and landlords on effective treatment and prevention.

5. Bellevue

Bellevue, part of the greater Seattle metro area, is not immune to the bed bug surge. Property management companies are increasingly adopting preventative treatments—such as silica gel dust along baseboards—to combat infestations before they spread.

Why the Surge?

Increased Travel: Summer vacations, tourism, and college move-ins drive spikes in bed bug activity.

Summer vacations, tourism, and college move-ins drive spikes in bed bug activity. Shared Living: Apartments, dorms, and hotels are prime environments for rapid spread.

Apartments, dorms, and hotels are prime environments for rapid spread. Second-Hand Furniture: Bed bugs often hitch rides into homes via used mattresses and furniture.

Combatting the Onslaught

Washington cities are responding with:

Public education campaigns on prevention and early detection.

on prevention and early detection. Stricter inspection requirements for hotels and multi-family housing.

for hotels and multi-family housing. Promotion of non-toxic treatments like silica gel dust, which disrupts bed bug exoskeletons and is safe for humans.

like silica gel dust, which disrupts bed bug exoskeletons and is safe for humans. Encouraging regular inspections after travel or moving, and before bringing second-hand items into homes.



Seattle leads Washington in bed bug infestations, with Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Bellevue also actively fighting outbreaks. Increased travel, shared housing, and second-hand furniture are key drivers, and cities are responding with education, inspections, and innovative treatments to curb the spread.

