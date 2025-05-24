Insect Invasion: 5 North Carolina Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

- Charlotte
- Ranked 9th in the nation for bed bug infestations, Charlotte has seen a notable increase in cases, moving up five spots from the previous year.
- Local hotels and property managers are implementing strict sanitation protocols, including regular inspections, protective mattress covers, and immediate room closures when infestations are detected.
- Greensboro
- Greensboro now ranks 18th nationally, a dramatic jump of 25 places from the previous year, indicating a rapidly worsening problem.
- The city’s rise in the rankings has prompted increased awareness and proactive pest management efforts.
- Raleigh-Durham
- The Raleigh-Durham area is 24th on the national list, though it has improved slightly, dropping four spots compared to the previous year.
- Residents and businesses are being urged to inspect mattresses, outlets, and other potential hiding spots for bed bugs.
- Greenville
- While not in the top 25, Greenville appears on extended lists of cities at risk for infestation, prompting local pest control companies to ramp up educational outreach and prevention strategies.
- Winston-Salem
- Although not ranked in the national top 25, Winston-Salem is frequently mentioned in regional reports as an area where bed bug cases are on the rise, leading to increased vigilance in hotels and apartment complexes.
Why the Surge?
- Factors contributing to North Carolina’s bed bug surge include increased travel, high population density, and the insects’ ability to hitchhike on luggage and personal belongings.
- Bed bugs are resilient, often surviving for months without feeding and hiding in mattress seams, furniture crevices, and behind wall outlets.
How Cities Are Responding:
- Enhanced hotel and apartment sanitation protocols
- Public education on detection and prevention
- Use of protective mattress encasements and regular inspections
- Immediate isolation and treatment of infested rooms or units
Prevention Tips:
- Inspect mattresses and furniture for signs of bed bugs when traveling or moving into new accommodations
- Elevate luggage off the floor and away from beds and walls
- Wash and dry clothing on high heat after travel
- Report any suspected infestations to property management immediately
Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham are the top North Carolina cities battling significant bed bug infestations, with Greenville and Winston-Salem also facing increasing challenges. Local authorities and businesses are intensifying their efforts to detect, prevent, and eliminate these persistent pests.
