Insect Invasion: 5 North Carolina Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Charlotte Ranked 9th in the nation for bed bug infestations, Charlotte has seen a notable increase in cases, moving up five spots from the previous year.

Local hotels and property managers are implementing strict sanitation protocols, including regular inspections, protective mattress covers, and immediate room closures when infestations are detected. Greensboro Greensboro now ranks 18th nationally, a dramatic jump of 25 places from the previous year, indicating a rapidly worsening problem.

The city’s rise in the rankings has prompted increased awareness and proactive pest management efforts. Raleigh-Durham The Raleigh-Durham area is 24th on the national list, though it has improved slightly, dropping four spots compared to the previous year.

Residents and businesses are being urged to inspect mattresses, outlets, and other potential hiding spots for bed bugs. Greenville While not in the top 25, Greenville appears on extended lists of cities at risk for infestation, prompting local pest control companies to ramp up educational outreach and prevention strategies. Winston-Salem Although not ranked in the national top 25, Winston-Salem is frequently mentioned in regional reports as an area where bed bug cases are on the rise, leading to increased vigilance in hotels and apartment complexes.

Why the Surge?

Factors contributing to North Carolina’s bed bug surge include increased travel, high population density, and the insects’ ability to hitchhike on luggage and personal belongings.

Bed bugs are resilient, often surviving for months without feeding and hiding in mattress seams, furniture crevices, and behind wall outlets.

How Cities Are Responding:

Enhanced hotel and apartment sanitation protocols

Public education on detection and prevention

Use of protective mattress encasements and regular inspections

Immediate isolation and treatment of infested rooms or units

Prevention Tips:

Inspect mattresses and furniture for signs of bed bugs when traveling or moving into new accommodations

Elevate luggage off the floor and away from beds and walls

Wash and dry clothing on high heat after travel

Report any suspected infestations to property management immediately



Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham are the top North Carolina cities battling significant bed bug infestations, with Greenville and Winston-Salem also facing increasing challenges. Local authorities and businesses are intensifying their efforts to detect, prevent, and eliminate these persistent pests.

SOURCES

[1] https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/02/14/charlotte–greensboro–and-raleigh-durhan-in-top-25-cities-for-bed-bugs

[2] https://hits961.iheart.com/content/2024-01-26-3-north-carolina-cities-among-the-worst-cities-for-bed-bugs-in-the-us/

[3] https://wkml.com/2024/01/23/three-north-carolina-cities-have-some-of-the-most-bedbugs-in-the-country/

[4] https://www.multifamilyexecutive.com/property-management/top-25-cities-for-bedbug-infestations_o

[5] https://www.terminix-triad.com/our-blog/bed-bugs-in-north-carolina