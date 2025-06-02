Insect Invasion: 5 Nevada Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Nevada, known for its bustling tourism and hospitality industry, has seen a notable rise in bed bug infestations, particularly in its largest cities. The combination of high hotel turnover, frequent travel, and the pests’ resilience has made bed bugs a persistent challenge across the state.

1. Las Vegas

Las Vegas has recently appeared on national lists of the most bed bug-infested cities for the first time, ranking 35th in the U.S. in 2024. The city’s massive hotel industry—with over 155,000 rooms and millions of annual visitors—creates prime conditions for bed bugs to spread. Reports of infestations have surfaced at major Strip resorts, including the Luxor, Treasure Island, Encore, Venetian, Excalibur, and Mirage, among others. While the Nevada Resort Association emphasizes that such incidents are rare relative to the city’s scale, lawsuits and guest complaints highlight the ongoing battle to keep hotels pest-free.

2. Reno

Reno, as another major tourist and convention destination, is also a hotspot for bed bug activity. The city’s hotels, motels, and apartment complexes provide ideal environments for infestations, especially given the pests’ ability to survive for months without feeding and their tendency to hitchhike on luggage and clothing.

3. Henderson

Henderson, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area, has seen increased reports of bed bug problems in both residential and hospitality settings. The city’s rapid growth and proximity to Las Vegas contribute to the spread, with bed bugs thriving in temperature-controlled environments such as apartments and hotels.

4. North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas shares many of the same risk factors as its southern neighbor, with high-density housing and a transient population. Bed bugs are often found in multi-unit dwellings and public spaces, making regular inspections and prompt treatment essential for control.

5. Paradise

Paradise, home to much of the Las Vegas Strip and several major resorts, faces continuous bed bug challenges due to the sheer volume of visitors and hotel rooms. The city’s hospitality industry must remain vigilant, employing aggressive pest control and frequent inspections to prevent outbreaks.



Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Paradise are the five Nevada cities most actively combatting bed bug infestations. The fight is ongoing, with hotels, apartment complexes, and pest control professionals working together to minimize outbreaks and protect residents and visitors alike.

SOURCES

[1] https://lvaccident.com/blog/las-vegas-nv-guests-sue-luxor-and-treasure-island-for-bed-bug-injuries/

[2] https://www.naturapc.com/understanding-and-preventing-bed-bug-infestations-in-nevada

[3] https://www.thestreet.com/travel/las-vegas-strip-resorts-fight-a-bed-bug-problem

[4] https://www.terminix.com/blog/whats-buzzing/top-bed-bug-cities/

[5] https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2024/02/24/bedbugs-las-vegas-hotels/72695584007/