Can Vermont Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

In Vermont, police generally cannot search your phone during a traffic stop without your consent or a warrant.

Key Points

No Automatic Right to Search: Police can search your person or your vehicle under certain circumstances, but your phone is treated differently under the law. Officers cannot search your phone without your consent or a search warrant, even if you are stopped or arrested, except in rare emergency situations.

Police can search your person or your vehicle under certain circumstances, but your phone is treated differently under the law. Officers cannot search your phone without your consent or a search warrant, even if you are stopped or arrested, except in rare emergency situations. Consent Matters: If you voluntarily give police permission, they may search your phone. The ACLU of Vermont strongly advises against giving consent, as you have the right to say no.

If you voluntarily give police permission, they may search your phone. The ACLU of Vermont strongly advises against giving consent, as you have the right to say no. Proposed Legislation (Not Law): In 2016, a bill was introduced in Vermont that would have allowed police to search a driver’s phone without a warrant if they suspected illegal use of a handheld device while driving. However, this bill did not become law due to significant privacy concerns and opposition from civil liberties advocates.

In 2016, a bill was introduced in Vermont that would have allowed police to search a driver’s phone without a warrant if they suspected illegal use of a handheld device while driving. However, this bill did not become law due to significant privacy concerns and opposition from civil liberties advocates. Current Practice: If police suspect you were illegally using your phone while driving, they must obtain a warrant to search your device or seek data from your wireless carrier. They cannot compel you to hand over your phone or search it on the spot without a judge’s approval.

If police suspect you were illegally using your phone while driving, they must obtain a warrant to search your device or seek data from your wireless carrier. They cannot compel you to hand over your phone or search it on the spot without a judge’s approval. Incident to Arrest: Even if you are arrested, Vermont law and U.S. Supreme Court precedent (Riley v. California) require a warrant to search the contents of your phone unless there are urgent, exigent circumstances.

What Should You Do?

Do Not Consent: Politely state, “I do not consent to a search of my phone.”

Politely state, “I do not consent to a search of my phone.” Ask if You Are Free to Go: If not under arrest, you can ask, “Am I free to leave?”

If not under arrest, you can ask, “Am I free to leave?” Remain Calm and Respectful: You have the right to remain silent and to refuse consent without facing additional charges for doing so.

Summary Table

Situation Can Police Search Your Phone? Routine Traffic Stop No, unless you give consent or they have a warrant. Arrested (no warrant) No, except in rare emergencies. With Your Consent Yes If Proposed Bill Had Passed Would have allowed warrantless search (but did NOT become law).

Bottom Line:

Vermont police cannot legally search your phone during a traffic stop without your consent or a warrant. Always exercise your right to privacy and do not consent to a search unless you are comfortable doing so.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.acluvt.org/en/know-your-rights-police-interactions

[2] https://vcjc.vermont.gov/content/traffic-stops-race-data

[3] https://dmv.vermont.gov/about-vermont-dmv/fair-and-impartial-policing

[4] https://www.vermontpublic.org/vpr-news/2016-01-11/proposed-bill-would-allow-warrantless-cell-phone-searches

[5] https://www.stowevt.gov/files/assets/town/v/1/police/documents/general-orders/2.13-motor-vehicle-stops-searches.pdf