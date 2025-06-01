Arkansas Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Rent Control or Cap on Increases
- Arkansas does not have any statewide rent control laws. This means there is no legal limit or cap on how much a landlord can raise your rent, whether annually or otherwise.
- Local governments in Arkansas are also prohibited from enacting their own rent control ordinances.
Notice Requirements
- Month-to-Month Leases: Landlords must provide at least one rental period’s written notice (typically 30 days) before increasing rent.
- Week-to-Week Leases: Landlords must give at least 7 days’ written notice.
- Fixed-Term Leases: Rent can only be increased once the lease term expires, unless the lease specifically allows for increases during the term.
- Notice must be provided in writing to avoid disputes and ensure clarity.
Fair Housing Protections
- Landlords cannot increase rent for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons. Increases based on race, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status are illegal under the Federal Fair Housing Act.
- Retaliatory increases (for example, after a tenant complains about unsafe conditions) are also prohibited.
Frequency of Rent Increases
- There is no law restricting how often a landlord can raise rent, as long as proper notice is given each time and the increase is not discriminatory or retaliatory.
Key Takeaways for Tenants
- Review your lease for any specific terms about rent increases.
- Expect at least one rental period’s written notice before any increase for month-to-month or week-to-week leases.
- For fixed-term leases, rent typically remains the same until the lease ends, unless otherwise specified.
- If you believe a rent increase is discriminatory or retaliatory, you have legal grounds to challenge it.
Summary Table
|Lease Type
|Notice Required Before Increase
|Limit on Increase Amount
|Frequency Limit
|Month-to-Month
|30 days (one rental period)
|None
|None
|Week-to-Week
|7 days
|None
|None
|Fixed-Term
|At lease expiration
|None
|None
Arkansas remains one of the most landlord-friendly states, so tenants should stay informed and proactive about their rights and lease terms.
SOURCES
[1] https://arkansasag.gov/divisions/public-protection/homes/landlord-and-tenant-rights/
[2] https://www.steadily.com/blog/how-much-can-a-landlord-raise-rent-in-arkansas
[3] https://www.hemlane.com/resources/arkansas-rent-control-laws/
[4] https://www.turbotenant.com/rental-lease-agreement/arkansas/laws/
[5] https://www.weekendermanagement.com/arkansas-rent-increase-law/