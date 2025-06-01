Arkansas Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Rent Control or Cap on Increases

Arkansas does not have any statewide rent control laws. This means there is no legal limit or cap on how much a landlord can raise your rent, whether annually or otherwise.

Local governments in Arkansas are also prohibited from enacting their own rent control ordinances.

Notice Requirements

Month-to-Month Leases: Landlords must provide at least one rental period’s written notice (typically 30 days) before increasing rent.

Week-to-Week Leases: Landlords must give at least 7 days' written notice.

Fixed-Term Leases: Rent can only be increased once the lease term expires, unless the lease specifically allows for increases during the term.

Notice must be provided in writing to avoid disputes and ensure clarity.

Fair Housing Protections

Landlords cannot increase rent for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons. Increases based on race, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status are illegal under the Federal Fair Housing Act.

Retaliatory increases (for example, after a tenant complains about unsafe conditions) are also prohibited.

Frequency of Rent Increases

There is no law restricting how often a landlord can raise rent, as long as proper notice is given each time and the increase is not discriminatory or retaliatory.

Key Takeaways for Tenants

Review your lease for any specific terms about rent increases.

Expect at least one rental period’s written notice before any increase for month-to-month or week-to-week leases.

For fixed-term leases, rent typically remains the same until the lease ends, unless otherwise specified.

If you believe a rent increase is discriminatory or retaliatory, you have legal grounds to challenge it.

Summary Table

Lease Type Notice Required Before Increase Limit on Increase Amount Frequency Limit Month-to-Month 30 days (one rental period) None None Week-to-Week 7 days None None Fixed-Term At lease expiration None None

Arkansas remains one of the most landlord-friendly states, so tenants should stay informed and proactive about their rights and lease terms.

