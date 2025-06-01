Usa laws

Arkansas Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Rent Control or Cap on Increases

  • Arkansas does not have any statewide rent control laws. This means there is no legal limit or cap on how much a landlord can raise your rent, whether annually or otherwise.
  • Local governments in Arkansas are also prohibited from enacting their own rent control ordinances.

Notice Requirements

  • Month-to-Month Leases: Landlords must provide at least one rental period’s written notice (typically 30 days) before increasing rent.
  • Week-to-Week Leases: Landlords must give at least 7 days’ written notice.
  • Fixed-Term Leases: Rent can only be increased once the lease term expires, unless the lease specifically allows for increases during the term.
  • Notice must be provided in writing to avoid disputes and ensure clarity.

Fair Housing Protections

  • Landlords cannot increase rent for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons. Increases based on race, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status are illegal under the Federal Fair Housing Act.
  • Retaliatory increases (for example, after a tenant complains about unsafe conditions) are also prohibited.

Frequency of Rent Increases

  • There is no law restricting how often a landlord can raise rent, as long as proper notice is given each time and the increase is not discriminatory or retaliatory.

Key Takeaways for Tenants

  • Review your lease for any specific terms about rent increases.
  • Expect at least one rental period’s written notice before any increase for month-to-month or week-to-week leases.
  • For fixed-term leases, rent typically remains the same until the lease ends, unless otherwise specified.
  • If you believe a rent increase is discriminatory or retaliatory, you have legal grounds to challenge it.

Summary Table

Lease TypeNotice Required Before IncreaseLimit on Increase AmountFrequency Limit
Month-to-Month30 days (one rental period)NoneNone
Week-to-Week7 daysNoneNone
Fixed-TermAt lease expirationNoneNone

Arkansas remains one of the most landlord-friendly states, so tenants should stay informed and proactive about their rights and lease terms.

