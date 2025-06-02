Trident Medical Center will launch a new $10 million brain rehab facility this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Trident Medical Center is set to open a new specialized rehabilitation unit this week designed to improve care for patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

$10 Million Investment Expands Rehabilitation Services

The hospital will officially celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new Neuro Rehabilitation Unit on Wednesday. This $10 million project adds 10 dedicated beds, increasing the hospital’s total inpatient rehab capacity to 24 beds.

The expanded facility is designed to provide intensive treatment for patients recovering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological disorders.

Specialized Care Focused on Patient Safety and Recovery

Patricia Simon, director of Trident’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Department, highlighted that the new unit will be a locked area. This feature is essential for safely managing patients with traumatic brain injuries, many of whom may show impulsive behaviors like wandering, which could lead to further harm.

The locked unit ensures close monitoring and a safer environment to support their recovery.

Part of a Larger Investment in Healthcare

This new unit is part of Trident Health’s broader $130 million capital investment plan for 2025, aimed at enhancing medical services and facilities across the system.

The announcement comes as Trident Medical Center marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating decades of healthcare service in the Lowcountry.

Expanding access to specialized neurological rehabilitation underscores Trident’s commitment to providing advanced, compassionate care to patients and their families.

