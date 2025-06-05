Tri-county animal shelters offer adoption incentives amid overpopulation

Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are joining forces to combat the growing overcrowding crisis by launching the second annual Lowcountry Paws Unite event, aiming to find loving homes for hundreds of animals. Charleston Animal Society, Berkeley Animal Center, and Dorchester Paws are offering adoption deals on all animals through Sunday, encouraging the community to step in and help alleviate the strain on local shelters.

Addressing Overcrowding and Urging Community Support

Since May, the three shelters have taken in thousands of animals in need, pushing their capacities to the limit. Aldwin Roman, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Charleston Animal Society, emphasized the urgency of the situation: “Since May, these three shelters have taken in thousands of animals in need. Now we need the community’s help to come save them.”

Overcrowding in shelters poses significant challenges for both the animals and the staff, with limited space, resources, and personnel. Shelters are struggling to provide the care and attention needed for each animal. The event aims to reduce the burden on these shelters by helping to place animals in permanent, loving homes.

A Community Call for Help

Berkeley Animal Center’s spokesperson, Heather McDowell, echoed the importance of adoptions in addressing the overcrowding issue: “Adoptions will help shelters alleviate the strain of overcrowding. We urgently need to find these dogs and cats new, loving homes during our Lowcountry Paws Unite.”

Dorchester Paws Executive Director, April Howard, stressed that the summer season has just begun and the crisis is expected to grow: “This truly is a crisis and summer has just begun. This is our bat signal to the community to please come save a life — today.”

Event Details and Adoption Deals

The Lowcountry Paws Unite event kicked off Wednesday, and adoption deals will continue through Sunday at all three participating shelters. The goal is to find forever homes for as many animals as possible, helping alleviate the burden of overcrowding and ensuring these animals get the second chance they deserve.

How to Participate

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit any of the participating shelters to take advantage of the special adoption deals. Whether you’re looking for a dog, cat, or other small animals, this is the perfect opportunity to give an animal a forever home.

As animal shelters in the Lowcountry continue to face overcrowding, Lowcountry Paws Unite serves as a crucial call for the community to help. The event offers a unique opportunity to adopt a pet and provide them with the loving home they deserve, all while helping alleviate the strain on local shelters.

SOURCE