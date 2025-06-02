Toddler found at Nexton united with family, police say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A toddler who was found alone at the Slate Apartments in Nexton has been safely reunited with his parents or guardians, the Summerville Police Department announced Sunday evening.

The young child, believed to be around 1 to 2 years old, was found earlier that day. Authorities thanked the community for sharing the alert and helping locate the child’s family.

The initial discovery prompted a quick and widespread effort to find the child’s caregivers and ensure his safety.

If you want, I can also help create SEO-friendly meta details, keywords, or suggest catchy headlines for this update!

SOURCE