sullivan s island

Toddler found at Nexton united with family, police say

by Jackson
Published On:
Toddler found at Nexton united with family, police say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A toddler who was found alone at the Slate Apartments in Nexton has been safely reunited with his parents or guardians, the Summerville Police Department announced Sunday evening.

The young child, believed to be around 1 to 2 years old, was found earlier that day. Authorities thanked the community for sharing the alert and helping locate the child’s family.

The initial discovery prompted a quick and widespread effort to find the child’s caregivers and ensure his safety.

If you want, I can also help create SEO-friendly meta details, keywords, or suggest catchy headlines for this update!

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Meet Greer Gilchrist and Cameron Neal, the chefs behind the veggie-forward cookbook of The Harbinger and Harken eateries

Meet Greer Gilchrist and Cameron Neal, the chefs behind the veggie-forward cookbook of The Harbinger and Harken eateries

Trident Medical Center will launch a new $10 million brain rehab facility this week

Trident Medical Center will launch a new $10 million brain rehab facility this week

Lowcountry Food Bank announced the 2025 Rise and Shine Summer Food Drive

Lowcountry Food Bank announced the 2025 Rise and Shine Summer Food Drive

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for a portion of Berkeley County

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for a portion of Berkeley County

The South Carolina climate case is awaiting a ruling

The South Carolina climate case is awaiting a ruling

Deputies investigate a shooting in Ladson that injured a man

Deputies investigate a shooting in Ladson that injured a man

Leave a Comment