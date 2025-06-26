sullivan s island

To commemorate a community ambassador, Roper St. Francis joins the Community Resource Center

Roper St. Francis Healthcare and the Community Resource Center (CRC) came together on Wednesday to celebrate George Dais, a dedicated community ambassador, by declaring the day “George Dais Day.” The special day recognized Dais’ ongoing partnership with Roper’s Community Health team and his efforts to engage and support the local community through various initiatives.

George Dais’ Impact on the Community

Dais has been instrumental in organizing events focused on health education and community engagement. His work includes organizing health screenings, community fairs, toy drives, and more. He is particularly known for his monthly diabetes awareness walks at Military Magnet Academy, where he educates and engages students and residents about the importance of managing and preventing diabetes. Additionally, Dais assists with health screenings and participates in student panel discussions at Burke High School, helping to spread awareness about vital health issues.

Dais has also collaborated with the Access Health team on a program called “Sweet Talks”, which is dedicated to diabetes awareness and reaching out to the community to educate people about the risks and management of the disease.

Health Screening and Food Distribution Event

In recognition of Dais’ contributions, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and the CRC hosted a free health screening and food distribution event at the CRC in North Charleston. The event provided local residents with essential health services, including screenings, as well as access to nutritious food.

George Dais’ commitment to improving the health and well-being of his community has made a lasting impact. Through his tireless efforts, he has empowered many individuals to take charge of their health. As part of George Dais Day, his community was given a chance to honor his work while also benefiting from vital health services and food distribution.

