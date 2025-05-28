This week, work to clear trees along Main Road starts

Charleston County drivers should prepare for possible delays as a new tree-clearing project begins Tuesday, part of a broader road maintenance and improvement effort along Main Road. The work will take place both during the day and overnight, with traffic changes and lane shifts expected.

When and Where the Work Is Happening

The tree-clearing will occur along Main Road between Bees Ferry Road and US Highway 17, as well as from the Bojangles entrance to Hoggard Lane. The schedule is split into daytime and nighttime work to help limit traffic disruptions.

Nighttime Schedule (West Side of Main Road)

Hours : 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Location : West side of Main Road from Bees Ferry Road to US 17

: West side of Main Road from Bees Ferry Road to US 17 Traffic Impact: Flaggers will be stationed in the work zone to safely guide drivers

Daytime Schedule (East Side of Main Road)

Dates: Tuesday through Thursday

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Location: East side of Main Road from the Bojangles entrance to Hoggard Lane

Traffic Impact: Northbound traffic will be shifted into the median, with cones separating lanes to allow safe work access

What Drivers Should Expect

Motorists traveling through the area may experience delays and traffic shifts, especially during peak hours. Project officials are asking for the public’s caution and patience, as crews work to enhance road safety and infrastructure.

Clear signage and cones will be placed throughout the affected zones to guide vehicles safely. Flaggers and construction workers will also be present, particularly at night, to help manage the flow of traffic.

Additional Work Ahead

Officials noted that more nighttime work is expected after this initial phase. The county is urging the public to remain alert, plan ahead, and follow all traffic signs and instructions while passing through the work area.

The tree-clearing on Main Road is just one step in Charleston County’s broader plan to improve road conditions for residents and commuters. While the project may cause temporary delays, these improvements are part of long-term efforts to make local roads safer and more efficient.

Drivers are advised to stay updated, adjust travel times if possible, and drive with care as this essential work moves forward.

