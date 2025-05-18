This summer, Frank & Jack’s will open in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A new dining and hangout spot is on the way to 1434 Ira Road in Mount Pleasant, and it’s more than just a restaurant. Frank & Jack’s, the first project by hospitality group High Tide Provisions, is expected to open late this summer and promises to be a fresh, welcoming space for families, friends, and the local community.

A Space Designed for More Than Just Meals

Set on just under two acres, Frank & Jack’s will offer much more than indoor dining. The space will feature a spacious outdoor area, a full-service restaurant, and even a soft-serve ice cream shack with its own restroom — perfect for both kids and adults looking to enjoy a relaxing time outdoors.

Project leader Stephanie Samuels said the idea grew from a need in the community — a place large enough for birthday parties, graduation celebrations, and casual family outings. “There really aren’t many places where small celebrations can happen outside your home,” she explained.

Nostalgic Design with a Modern Twist

Creative partner Hunter Floyd Williams is helping shape the restaurant’s identity, design, and branding. He describes the space as a “chameleon space” — flexible and able to host a variety of events. The inside will feature an open floor plan, with stylish elements like wood paneling, geometric designs, and polished brass to give the space a modern-yet-nostalgic feel.

A Menu with Global Roots and Local Flavours

The menu, crafted by chef Jonathan Rohland, draws on his experience in Canada, where he met Samuels while working at Nordstrom. One highlight will be their own take on poutine, a Canadian comfort food, featuring short ribs for a local Southern twist.

Samuels shared, “We had poutine every night when we worked together in Canada. It’s a throwback — and now we’ve put our own spin on it.”

A Place for Everyone — Kids, Families, and Couples

The team behind Frank & Jack’s wants the space to be welcoming for everyone — a spot where kids can run around safely, but also where adults can enjoy a child-free night out. The layout and large outdoor area allow for that balance.

With 88 dedicated parking spaces and potential evening partnerships with nearby businesses for extra parking, the team made sure convenience and accessibility were part of the plan from the start.

Building for the Community

Despite being a bit further from downtown Charleston, Samuels and Williams believe Mount Pleasant is the perfect location for their vision. “It’s what Mount Pleasant needed,” Samuels said. “The space gives us the chance to create something special that truly fits the community.”

As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, Frank & Jack’s aims to be a go-to spot for food, fun, and celebrations — blending modern style, childhood memories, and local warmth.

Frank & Jack’s Restaurant is more than just a new place to eat — it’s a place where the Mount Pleasant community can connect. From its creative food menu and family-friendly outdoor space, to its modern design and community-first approach, this upcoming restaurant is shaping up to be a true local gem. Whether you’re looking for a casual bite, a party venue, or just a scoop of ice cream on a sunny day, Frank & Jack’s is ready to welcome you.

