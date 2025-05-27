sullivan s island

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Memorial Day

by Jackson
Published On:
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Planning to enjoy the outdoors this Memorial Day? You might want to keep an umbrella close by. Charleston is expected to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s, but there’s also a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially near the coast.

Afternoon Storms Could Reach the Beaches

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph advised residents to stay weather-aware if they’re heading outside.

“Keep an eye on it this afternoon,” Christoph said. “Be ready to move indoors if you hear thunder.”

While the day will start off dry and warm, pop-up storms could develop later in the day, potentially affecting beachgoers and outdoor Memorial Day events.

Stay Alert with the Storm Team 2 Weather App

To stay updated, you can download the Storm Team 2 weather app, which provides the latest local forecasts and real-time alerts in case storms develop.

Celebrate Safely, Rain or Shine

Memorial Day in Charleston will be warm and mostly pleasant, but a few afternoon storms could roll in, so it’s smart to have a backup plan if you’re planning to be outside. Whether you’re at the beach, a barbecue, or attending a memorial service, stay safe and keep an eye on the sky.

SOURCE

Jackson

