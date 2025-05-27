The Tribute Memorial Wall honors Memorial Day in the Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Families, veterans, and community members gathered in Hutchinson Square on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives in military service. For the second year in a row, the Tribute Memorial Wall of the Fallen was the center of a heartfelt remembrance event hosted by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Wall of Remembrance Honors Local Heroes

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, set up the Wall of Remembrance where families could post badges of honor. These badges included the names of their fallen loved ones, their military service details, and special family memories.

“Most of us remember our loved ones every day,” said Frank O’Dowd, Scribe for the Fourth Degree Knights. “But Memorial Day is the day we truly call attention to all those we know—and those we don’t know—who gave their lives for our country.”

Ceremony Includes Reflection, Prayer, and Taps

The one-hour Memorial Day event featured:

A moment of silent reflection

Ceremonial folding of the American flag

A prayer for the fallen

A Taps ceremony, a solemn bugle call traditionally played at military funerals and tributes

Attendees filled the lawn along South Main Street, bringing lawn chairs and waving small American flags.

Veterans Reflect on the Meaning of the Day

Among those in attendance was Richard Miley, a Vietnam War veteran who served 21 years in the U.S. Navy.

“Memorial Day is very emotional for people who have served,” Miley said. “It’s not a happy day. It’s a day to remember the men and women who gave everything.”

He encouraged others to take a moment not just to celebrate the holiday, but to truly reflect on the sacrifices made by so many.

A Day of Gratitude and Reflection in Summerville

The Tribute Memorial Wall and ceremony served as a touching reminder of what Memorial Day is all about—honoring those who died in service to our country. For the people of Summerville, especially its many military families, this event brought both comfort and connection.

