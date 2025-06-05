The town of Mount Pleasant seeks community comment on its five-year plan

The Town of Mount Pleasant is prioritizing resiliency in its long-term planning, and it is now inviting the community to provide feedback on its draft of the Five-Year Comprehensive Plan. As part of this update, the town is adapting its plans to meet state requirements and address changes over the past five years.

Focus on Resilience

In 2020, Mount Pleasant adopted its Long Range Plan, looking ahead to 2030. However, with new state regulations and the evolving needs of the community, the town has made revisions, particularly adding a resiliency element to the plan. According to Liz Boyles, Division Chief for Neighborhood Livability, the goal is to ensure Mount Pleasant is prepared to handle any unforeseen challenges, such as a pandemic, storms, or economic shifts.

“Maybe it’s a pandemic, maybe it’s a storm, maybe it’s changing in the economy. How can we best be prepared to weather whatever that change is? That’s what the resilience element is about,” said Boyles.

Adapting to Growth

Cathy Perry Nickles, a longtime resident, shared her perspective on the town’s growth since she first visited in 1988. “Driving through Mount Pleasant was like driving through a barren town. There was hardly anything here. Now, it is just bursting at the seams, and it’s a great thing, but yes, the town will have to accommodate that growth.”

Boyles acknowledged that while the core of the 2020 plan remains intact, several new elements have been added, including a Hazard Mitigation Plan, Hazard Vulnerability Analysis, and a Community Forest Master Plan. These updates reflect the changes Mount Pleasant has experienced in recent years, such as insights gained from the “Public Input Matters” open houses in 2022 and 2023, as well as data collected through surveys.

The Role of the Community

Boyles emphasized the importance of including feedback from all segments of the community, including the business sector, when addressing resiliency. “If you’re talking about resilience, sea level rise is one thing, but having a healthy economy is a whole different thing.”

The comprehensive plan looks ahead to 2030, but Boyles highlighted the challenges of making long-term plans in an ever-changing environment like the Lowcountry. That’s why public input remains crucial to ensuring the plan aligns with the needs and concerns of the community.

Public Meetings and Input

Residents are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming public meetings to learn more about the draft plan and provide their input. The following meetings are scheduled:

June 9 : 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wando Branch Library

: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wando Branch Library June 12 : 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex

: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex June 16 : 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Waterworks

: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Waterworks July 8: 6:00 p.m., Town Council Public Hearing, Town Hall

The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission will review the draft plan on June 18, with further opportunities for community feedback.

As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the town is committed to ensuring its planning reflects the changing needs of its residents and the challenges of the future. The community’s input is essential to shaping a resilient and sustainable future for the town.

