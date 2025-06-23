The Top 5 Pizza Spots to Visit in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Mount Pleasant, a charming suburb of Charleston, is a hidden gem for pizza lovers. Combining coastal Southern flavors with Italian tradition, this town offers some of the best pizza joints you’ll ever visit. Whether you’re a fan of wood-fired pies, New York-style slices, or inventive Southern twists on classic pizzas, Mount Pleasant has something for everyone. Here are the top five pizza places you must try in 2025.

Coastal Crust: A Foodie’s Dream

Coastal Crust is one of the best places in Mount Pleasant for an unforgettable pizza experience. Famous for its wood-fired, brick-oven pizzas, this spot stands out with its unique approach to combining coastal Southern ingredients with traditional Italian techniques. The pizzas are served from a vintage food truck and a cozy flagship dining room, giving it a fun, casual vibe.

Try the “Coastal Pie,” which is a delightful mix of pesto, shrimp, arugula, and lemon zest. If you’re a vegetarian, don’t miss the “Farmers’ Market” veggie special. And for a real treat, try their craft sodas and gelato to complete your meal.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Classic New York Style

For those who crave authentic New York-style pizza, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria brings the magic of coal-fired ovens straight to Mount Pleasant. Known for its crispy yet chewy crust, this pizzeria offers an iconic experience for pizza enthusiasts. Their signature sauce and fresh mozzarella, combined with both classic and modern toppings, make each slice irresistible.

Some must-try pizzas include the “Brooklyn Bridge,” a crowd favorite, and the “White with Garlic,” which offers a deliciously creamy flavor. Whether you’re a fan of traditional pizza or like to experiment with new combinations, Grimaldi’s won’t disappoint.

Andolini’s Pizza: Where New York Meets Southern Flavor

Andolini’s Pizza is a local gem that brings the best of New York-style pizza to Mount Pleasant, with a distinct Southern twist. Known for its foldable slices, this pizzeria creates exciting specialty pies using locally sourced ingredients. You can expect toppings like spicy Carolina sausage and fresh collard greens, which are a fun nod to the region’s flavors.

The “Ando Supreme” and the White Pie are top recommendations. The warm, welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff make Andolini’s a great choice for families and students alike.

D’Allesandro’s Pizza: Casual and Creative

D’Allesandro’s, or “D’Als” as the locals call it, started in downtown Charleston and has since expanded to Mount Pleasant, bringing its laid-back vibe and delicious hand-tossed pizzas with it. Known for offering creative and unique pizza combinations, D’Als doesn’t shy away from experimenting with flavors. One standout is the “Charleston Pie,” which features bacon, green pepper, red onion, and ranch dressing.

Whether you’re craving a classic pizza or something with a twist, D’Allesandro’s has options for everyone, including vegan and gluten-free choices. The casual outdoor patio and selection of craft beers make it an excellent spot for a relaxed meal with friends.

Mellow Mushroom: A Funky Favorite

Mellow Mushroom is a pizza chain that’s become a local staple in Mount Pleasant, and it’s easy to see why. Known for its funky décor and stone-baked pizzas, Mellow Mushroom brings both flavor and fun to the table. Their pizza menu includes classics like the “Kosmic Karma” and the “Mighty Meaty,” which are sure to satisfy any pizza lover’s cravings.

The inclusive menu, which features vegan and gluten-free dough, makes Mellow Mushroom a great option for all diets. Add in the fun drink specials and the friendly atmosphere, and it’s clear why this place is so popular among locals and visitors alike.

Mount Pleasant’s pizza scene is a delightful mix of traditional flavors and creative local twists. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic New York-style pie, a wood-fired seafood creation, or a funky Southern-inspired pizza, you’ll find the perfect slice here. Coastal Crust, Grimaldi’s, Andolini’s, D’Allesandro’s, and Mellow Mushroom each offer a unique take on pizza that will leave you coming back for more. Next time you’re in Mount Pleasant, make sure to stop by these top spots and treat yourself to some of the best pizza in the area.

