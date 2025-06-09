The community will assemble for a vigil on Sunday to honor detainees who died inside the Charleston County jail

In a show of solidarity and remembrance, community members in North Charleston will gather for a vigil on Sunday evening to honor the lives of at least 20 inmates who have died while in custody at the Charleston County Jail over the last decade. The vigil, organized by the Lowcountry Action Committee (LAC), is aimed at raising awareness about the “alarming pattern of neglect, abuse, and preventable deaths” at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

A Call for Justice and Oversight:

The vigil is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Ralph M. Hendricks Park, located at 5250 Virginia Avenue in North Charleston. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring candles, photos, and signs to honor the lives lost and demand accountability. Erica Veal, co-founder of the LAC, stressed the importance of this event, noting that each death at the detention center represents a failure of the system meant to protect the inmates: “This vigil is about remembrance, but it’s also about demanding justice for those we’ve lost and safety for those still inside.”

A History of Deaths and Scrutiny:

The Charleston County Jail has been under increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly after the death of Jamal Sutherland in January 2021. Sutherland, who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, died after being tasered repeatedly by detention deputies. His death, along with others, has sparked protests, lawsuits, and calls for greater oversight at the facility.

The most recent death at the jail occurred in July 2024, when Lorenzo Trapp died of an apparent natural cause. Other notable deaths include that of Donald Lee Robinson, who died in early 2023 from a medical emergency, and D’Angelo Brown, whose death was deemed a “homicide due to neglect” in December 2022 after suffering from E-coli and septic shock.

These deaths have drawn attention to the poor conditions within the facility, with advocates highlighting issues such as inadequate healthcare, neglect, and improper treatment of inmates, especially those with mental health conditions.

Calls for Investigation and Reform:

The vigil also aims to push for independent investigations into the jail’s conditions, increased oversight, and the investment of resources into alternatives to incarceration. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the facility, prompted by concerns over inmate deaths and lack of proper medical care. Rep. Nancy Mace has been vocal in championing the investigation, viewing it as an opportunity to bring clarity to the troubling conditions at the facility.

Dr. Mena Mark Hanna, who has been involved in the ongoing discussions, echoed the calls for a safer and more just system: “We remain committed to working towards a criminal justice system that upholds the principles of justice and safeguards the dignity and well-being of all.”

Inadequate Healthcare and Staffing Problems:

The jail’s healthcare services have been under fire in recent years. In 2023, the Charleston County Finance Committee awarded a contract to VitalCore Health Services to take over inmate healthcare after Wellpath’s contract expired. However, VitalCore’s track record raised concerns, as it had been sued multiple times for poor service. A review of emails and reports revealed major issues under Wellpath’s administration, including staffing shortages, inmates not receiving necessary medications, and unlocked medicine cabinets. Despite this, Sheriff Kristin Graziano and county council members were at odds over the decision to contract with VitalCore, which was not the sheriff’s preferred option.

Looking Forward:

Although the Charleston County Jail’s healthcare services have been reassigned to VitalCore, officials have stated that improvements are underway under new leadership from Sheriff Carl Ritchie and Administrator Stan Davis. The Sheriff’s Office highlighted positive changes, including improved conditions since the switch in 2023, though many in the community remain skeptical and continue to demand further reforms.

The vigil on Sunday serves not only as a moment to remember those who have died in the Charleston County Jail but also as a call to action for more oversight and justice. The deaths, many of which could have been prevented, reflect broader issues within the criminal justice system that need urgent attention. As the community gathers to mourn and demand justice, they continue to push for a safer and more accountable system for those incarcerated.

