The city has approved the College of Charleston’s request to destroy the historic YWCA facility to make space for a new dormitory

A historic building in downtown Charleston is set to be demolished following a vote by the city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR). The former YWCA building at 106 Coming Street, once a key site during the Civil Rights Movement, will be replaced by student housing for the College of Charleston.

What’s Being Planned

The College of Charleston plans to build a large student housing complex on the site as part of its Coming Street Commons project. The new buildings will include around 1,000 student beds, mostly in double rooms, with some single rooms available. The goal is to help meet the rising demand for student housing near campus.

The History of the YWCA Building

Built in 1964, the former Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) building served as the African American branch of the organization. It was led by respected civil rights leaders, including Septima Clark, and played an important role during the Civil Rights Movement as a space for community support and activism.

A Site with Deeper Roots

The land the building sits on is also historically significant. It was once a potter’s field—a public burial ground used from 1794 to 1807. Around 4,600 unnamed individuals, many believed to be enslaved or among the city’s poorest residents, were buried there. The burial area is located between Vanderhorst, Coming, and Calhoun streets.

College’s Commitment to Honor the Site

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu acknowledged the deep history tied to the property. “We believe the history of the property is more significant than the existing structure,” he said. Hsu promised a respectful memorial to honor both the building’s civil rights legacy and those buried in the potter’s field, although no detailed plans have been shared yet.

Pushback from Preservation Groups

During public comments, several community leaders and preservation groups, including the Preservation Society of Charleston and Charleston Black Lives Matter, asked the BAR to delay the vote. They wanted more time for community input and a clearer plan for handling possible human remains.

Anna-Catherine Alexander from the Preservation Society stated that their review found no major damage to the building that would require demolition. She also criticized the process, saying, “Once a building is gone, it’s gone forever,” and that decisions like this should not be rushed.



While the College of Charleston has secured approval to demolish the former YWCA building, the decision has sparked debate over how Charleston should handle its historical landmarks. The promise to memorialize both the site’s civil rights importance and burial history is a positive step, but many in the community are calling for greater transparency and involvement moving forward.

