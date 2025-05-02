Sunshine to Storms: Your Weekend Weather Just Took a Wild Turn

As Charleston steps into a new month, the weather continues to follow a familiar pattern—warm, partly cloudy, and mostly dry. While the area still waits for a good soaking rain, only a few light showers are expected through the weekend, with most of the Lowcountry staying dry.

Tonight: Mild and Partly Cloudy

Expect a calm evening across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s overnight, creating comfortable sleeping conditions.

Friday: Warm, Mostly Dry Finish to the Work Week

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. A weak cold front moving through the Southeast could trigger an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry.

Saturday: A Slight Shift with Isolated Rain and Storms

Saturday will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. A better chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon and evening, especially inland. Some of this activity may reach the coastal areas late, continuing into early Sunday morning. Despite the potential for rain, most of the day should remain dry.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy with Early Showers

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies, and a few lingering showers could hang around from the night before. However, the majority of the day will be dry. Highs will settle in the upper 70s, offering a slightly cooler end to the weekend.

Monday and Beyond: Slightly Cooler with Lingering Moisture

Looking into next week, Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of leftover showers from the weekend system. Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees, keeping the warm trend going into early May.

Charleston’s weather stays mostly warm and dry, with just a few chances for scattered rain this weekend, especially Saturday afternoon and into early Sunday. Inland areas have a slightly higher risk of storms, while coastal locations will likely stay mostly dry. Next week brings slightly cooler temps and lingering clouds, but no major changes are expected. As always, keep an umbrella nearby just in case, and enjoy the warm spring days ahead.

