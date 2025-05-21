Summerville police will implement DUI checkpoints during Memorial Day weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Summerville Police Department is stepping up efforts to keep roads safe by conducting DUI checkpoints and increased patrols on Friday night.

The initiative is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which focuses on preventing impaired driving and saving lives during high-traffic holiday periods.

DUI Checkpoints Planned for Friday Evening

Officers will be out in full force starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, with DUI checkpoints and roving patrols set up at the following locations:

West Carolina Avenue

South Main Street

Brighton Park Drive

Police say the goal is not to arrest, but to educate and prevent tragedy on the roads during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Public Safety First: Plan Ahead

Authorities are urging everyone to plan a safe ride home before drinking. Here are some tips offered by Summerville PD:

Use a rideshare app (Uber, Lyft, etc.)

Call a friend or family member

Hire a taxi or car service

Designate a sober driver in advance

Chiefs and officers say that a few minutes of planning could save a life — yours or someone else’s.

The Summerville Police Department is working to make sure this Memorial Day weekend is both fun and safe for everyone. By increasing DUI enforcement, they hope to remind the community that driving under the influence is dangerous and preventable. If you drink, don’t drive — plan ahead.

SOURCE