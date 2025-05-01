Summerville High School commemorates a century of Cognia accreditation

Summerville High School in South Carolina has reached a rare and proud milestone—100 consecutive years of accreditation. This special achievement was recognized by Cognia, a global nonprofit organization that works to improve education systems worldwide.

The celebration took place at a recent Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees meeting, marking a century of dedication to academic quality, student success, and continuous improvement.

A Rare Honor for South Carolina

Summerville High is now one of only 17 schools in South Carolina to reach this incredible goal. The school has maintained accreditation for a full century, showing its strong commitment to education and student development.

Cognia, which has been evaluating schools for the past 125 years, grants accreditation only to schools that meet high standards in learning, leadership, and use of resources. Schools must also go through a detailed external review to prove they meet these standards and are always working to improve.

A Legacy of Learning and Progress

Principal Dr. Michelle Leviner called the recognition more than just a matter of time. “This is not just about longevity—it’s about legacy,” she said. “It reflects our strong commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing our students to succeed in a changing world.”

Since it opened in 1924, Summerville High School has grown and changed with the times. From chalkboards to smartboards and from typewriters to tablets, the school has always embraced new ways to teach and learn.

Superintendent Chad Daugherty praised the school for being a leader in modern education. “Education has changed a lot in 100 years. We’ve moved from memorizing facts to teaching students how to think critically and work together,” he said. “Summerville High has always stayed ahead by preparing students for the future.”

A Symbol of the Community’s Growth

This achievement also highlights how Summerville itself has grown. What started as a small railroad town has become a lively, growing community. And through all that growth, Summerville High School has remained a central part of the town, guiding thousands of students every year toward college, careers, and citizenship.

Principal Leviner added, “This recognition is for everyone—students, teachers, staff, and community members—who have been part of our journey. We are proud to continue this legacy into the future.”

