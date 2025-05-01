Students impacted by the closures of Limestone and St. Andrews will receive assistance from Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern University (CSU) has stepped up to help students who have been impacted by the sudden closures of Limestone University and St. Andrews University. The university announced a detailed plan on Wednesday to make the transfer process easier and more welcoming for affected students.

Special Offers and Support for Transfer Students

To support students during this difficult time, Charleston Southern is offering the following benefits:

$1,500 Tour Treasure Grant for any transfer student who attends a registration day this summer

for any transfer student who attends a registration day this summer Freshman-level scholarships for students transferring this fall

for students transferring this fall Early housing availability for those who transfer before the semester begins

for those who transfer before the semester begins Up to 89 hours of credit transfer (with registrar approval)

(with registrar approval) No application fees for transfer students

for transfer students Personalized guidance from enrollment and academic support teams

These offers aim to reduce the stress and financial burden on students who suddenly need to find a new academic home.

A Message of Faith and Compassion

CSU President Dr. B. Keith Faulkner expressed support and care for the affected university communities. “As a fellow Christian university, we are holding the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of Limestone and St. Andrews in our prayers. We know how deeply connected students are to their universities,” he said.

Dr. Faulkner added, “Charleston Southern is ready to welcome anyone looking for a Christ-centered community. You are not alone—we are here, and we are praying for you.”

Help Available for Students and Families

Enrollment counselors at CSU are available to answer any questions students or their families may have. Those interested can contact the admissions team by emailing [email protected] or calling 843.863.7000.

Students are also encouraged to visit Charleston Southern University’s official website to explore the wide range of degree programs offered.

SOURCE