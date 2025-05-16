Students from Summerville High School received recognition for their inclusivity at the Students in Action Showcase

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – In a powerful display of leadership and compassion, high school students across South Carolina—including a standout group from Summerville High School—have raised nearly $40,000 for a range of charitable causes. Their inspiring efforts were celebrated at the recent Students in Action Showcase, hosted by SC Thrive, where youth leaders gathered to highlight their positive impact on schools and communities.

Statewide Youth Effort for Change

The Students in Action program empowers teens to step up, give back, and lead with purpose. At the showcase event, student leaders shared their personal stories, talked about the service projects they’ve led, and explored ways to continue building on their momentum. The event was more than just a celebration—it was a chance to connect and collaborate with other like-minded students who want to make a difference.

The program, organized by SC Thrive, focuses on developing leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility through community-focused service projects. The collective work of these students from various schools raised nearly $40,000, showing just how impactful young people can be when given the tools and opportunity to lead.

Summerville High’s Inclusive Initiative

Among the shining examples was a leadership class from Summerville High School, recognized for its efforts to create inclusive experiences for students with disabilities and special needs. Their weekly activities included bracelet-making, dance parties, and other engaging events designed to build friendships and promote belonging.

The Summerville students didn’t stop there. They teamed up with the Special Olympics to organize larger school-wide events like:

A field day with adapted games and activities

A cheer event that celebrated the accomplishments of their peers

A prom night, giving everyone a chance to enjoy one of high school’s most memorable milestones

These initiatives brought together students of all abilities and fostered a stronger, more inclusive school culture.

Words of Praise from SC Thrive

SC Thrive’s CEO, Tricia Richardson, applauded the students’ dedication and impact. “We’re incredibly proud of these young leaders and the lasting impact they’re making in their schools and communities,” she said in a statement. “This program shows the power of youth leadership to shape a brighter future.”

Her words echoed the sentiments felt throughout the event, as each group of students left inspired by each other’s efforts and reminded of the difference they can make.

Looking Ahead: A Generation That Leads

The Students in Action Showcase not only celebrated achievements but also served as a launchpad for future projects. With thousands of dollars raised and dozens of service hours logged, these students are proving that leadership doesn’t wait for adulthood—it starts now.

As the Summerville High students return to school, their focus remains on creating more inclusive opportunities and encouraging more of their peers to get involved. Their work is a reminder that even small acts of kindness and inclusion can ripple out to create lasting change.

From Summerville to schools across South Carolina, high school students are showing what it means to lead with heart. Through programs like Students in Action, these young people are not only raising funds—they’re raising standards for compassion, inclusion, and civic engagement. Their combined efforts remind us all that when youth come together for a cause, they can shape a better tomorrow for everyone.

