State agencies will conduct a full-scale hurricane evacuation simulation Wednesday

Multiple state and local agencies in South Carolina will conduct a full-scale exercise on June 4 to test highway lane reversal plans designed to help evacuate coastal areas during hurricanes. The drill will focus on major highways used for evacuation routes.

Details of the Exercise

The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will test lane reversal plans on highways including I-26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544. No lanes will be closed or reversed during the drill, but drivers can expect to see state personnel, law enforcement, and equipment along highway shoulders and exits.

Aerial surveillance will also be conducted by the Civil Air Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Purpose and Importance

Robert G. Woods IV, Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, emphasized that the exercise ensures readiness to move residents and visitors efficiently from the coast to safer inland areas if a mandatory evacuation is ordered.

Locally, the lane reversal zone starts near mile marker 197 (Nexton Parkway) on I-26 in Charleston and extends toward I-77 and I-26 in Columbia. Officials assured that the drill will not disrupt normal traffic flow.

Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and ends in September. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, forecasting 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes with winds exceeding 111 mph.

Kim Stenson, Director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, urged residents to prepare and practice hurricane plans, noting the significant impacts a single storm like Hurricane Helene can cause.

Additional Resources

Residents are encouraged to download Storm Team 2’s Hurricane Ready Guide for important tips on protecting family and property during the hurricane season.

South Carolina’s upcoming drill highlights the state’s commitment to hurricane preparedness and public safety ahead of a potentially active storm season.

