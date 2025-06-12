St. John’s Fire District reacts to cardiac arrests and missing swimmers

The South Battalion of the St. John’s Fire District had a busy Wednesday night, responding to two critical emergencies in quick succession, according to a social media update from the department.

Cardiac Arrest on Seabrook Island

The first call came in for a cardiac arrest on Seabrook Island. St. John’s Fire District units quickly arrived on the scene and initiated life-saving measures. Their efforts were successful, and the patient regained spontaneous circulation. The patient, who was alive and talking, was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Missing Swimmer on Kiawah Island

Shortly after, another call came in reporting a missing swimmer on Kiawah Island. The St. John’s Fire District established command and launched a search for the swimmer. Thankfully, the swimmer was located in the ocean. Barrier Island Ocean Rescue responded with a jet ski, safely assisting the swimmer back to land without any injuries.

Collaboration with Other Agencies

In both incidents, multiple agencies assisted in the response. The U.S. Coast Guard, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office played key roles in ensuring the safety and well-being of those involved.

The coordinated efforts of local rescue teams on Seabrook and Kiawah Islands highlight the dedication and skill of the St. John’s Fire District and their partners. Both incidents were handled efficiently, with positive outcomes for the individuals involved.

SOURCE