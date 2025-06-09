Spoleto Festival USA selects a new music director for the festival choir

Spoleto Festival USA has announced the appointment of Dr. Amanda Quist as the new music director for the festival chorus, starting in 2026. Dr. Quist, an experienced choral conductor and educator, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Her appointment follows the departure of Dr. Joe Miller, who led the festival chorus for 19 years. Here’s a closer look at the new music director and her vision for the Festival Chorus.

Dr. Amanda Quist: A New Chapter for the Festival Chorus

Dr. Amanda Quist is an associate professor and the director of choral activities at Western Michigan University. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting and a Doctoral Cognate in Voice Pedagogy and Science from the University of North Texas. With her extensive experience in the field of choral music, Dr. Quist is poised to lead the Festival Chorus into a new era of artistic excellence.

A Vision for the Festival Chorus

Dr. Quist’s appointment comes as Spoleto Festival USA continues to build on its legacy of world-class performances. She expressed her excitement about joining the festival and her goal of cultivating the Festival Chorus as a platform for emerging professional singers. “I look forward to leading this incredible professional choir program and building on the tremendous legacy of world-class choral music at Spoleto,” said Dr. Quist.

Her vision for the Festival Chorus is to inspire audiences through breathtaking performances and to create opportunities for singers to hone their craft at the highest level across diverse musical genres. Dr. Quist hopes to make the Festival known to people not just in the U.S., but across the world, and to continue the festival’s tradition of excellence in choral music.

Building on the Legacy of Joe Miller

Dr. Quist’s selection follows the long tenure of Dr. Joe Miller, who led the Spoleto Festival USA Festival Chorus for 19 years. Dr. Miller’s leadership left a lasting impact on the festival, and Dr. Quist is excited to build upon this legacy. Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Dr. Mena Mark Hanna expressed confidence in Dr. Quist’s ability to continue leading the chorus to new heights: “Her profound musicality, innovative programming ideas, and commitment to nurturing the next generation of professional singers align perfectly with the Festival’s artistic mission.”

With Dr. Amanda Quist at the helm, the Festival Chorus at Spoleto Festival USA is set to continue its legacy of artistic excellence and global recognition. As she brings her passion and vision to the role, audiences can look forward to an exciting future for the festival’s choral music program, with performances that will inspire and captivate people around the world.

