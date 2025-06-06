Showers will be on and off this evening!

TODAY:

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms as an area of low pressure moves northward. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are all possible this afternoon and evening. These storms may last for an hour or two past sunset before fading. High: 84°F | Low: 70°F

FRIDAY:

Look for partly cloudy conditions and drier weather as the workweek wraps up. Expect highs near 90°F and less rain, with temperatures reaching 92°F in the afternoon. Low: 74°F

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with mainly dry conditions expected. Temperatures will rise to 94°F with a low of 74°F. While the day should be mostly dry, a few afternoon storms are possible.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy again, with isolated rain/storms in the afternoon. High: 91°F | Low: 72°F

MONDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of isolated rain/storms. High: 89°F | Low: 73°F



Drier weather is on the horizon for the weekend, but expect some afternoon storms, especially on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a warm and humid weekend with temperatures in the low 90s.

