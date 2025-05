A severe thunderstorm with wind gusts up to 60 mph has been spotted 14 miles west of eastern Lake Marion, according to the National Weather Service Charleston office.

The warning covers areas including Moncks Corner, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Bonneau Beach, Northern and Southern Lake Moultrie, Pinopolis, Old Santee Canal State Park, and Cross.

Residents in these areas should stay alert and take necessary precautions until the warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

SOURCE