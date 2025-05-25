Scotty Zwang and Umphrey’s McGee Perform “Down Under” for the First Time With Bust Out Men at Work

Last night marked a big moment for Umphrey’s McGee as they began a new era in their nearly 30-year journey. After Kris Myers, their drummer for 22 years, announced he was leaving to explore new artistic paths, Scotty Zwang stepped in to take over the drums for the rest of 2025. Zwang’s debut show showed off his skill and energy, promising exciting things ahead for the band.

A Powerful Start at The Windjammer

The band kicked off their first night at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, with “Hurt Bird Bath,” a fan-favorite song and a special choice since it was also the first song Kris Myers played with the band back in 2002. Zwang delivered an impressive 25-minute performance, leading into more classic tracks like “Walletsworth,” a medley of “Pure Saturation” and “Anchor Drops,” and closing the set with the high-energy “JaJunk.”

The second set began with “Plunger,” a 20-minute jam that flowed into “Uncommon,” which included a quick nod to “Jimmy Stewart.” The band then played Talking Heads’ “Making Flippy Floppy,” taking the song to new heights with some incredible guitar work. They continued with early favorites like “Hajimemashite” by Death By Stereo and surprised the crowd with a rare performance of Men At Work’s “Down Under,” which they hadn’t played since September 2023. The set wrapped up with “Andy’s Last Beer,” followed by an encore of “The Silent Type.”

The Tour Ahead

This show kicked off the next part of Umphrey’s McGee’s Cruising Altitude Tour. They’ll play a second night at The Windjammer tonight and have 33 more shows planned through September 20. From May 29 to June 1, Duane Trucks will join the band on drums for their Florida performances. Fans can check out the full tour schedule at umphreys.com/tour.

