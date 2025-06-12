SC police video shows a slow-speed chase with an excavator, which damaged the property

A slow-speed pursuit involving a stolen excavator ended with the arrest of a man in North Charleston early Wednesday morning. The incident began when officers spotted the Komatsu excavator crossing over US 78 near the Los Tienda Mexicana grocery store, just moments before a burglary alarm went off at the business.

The Pursuit Begins

Around 3 a.m., while responding to another call, North Charleston Police noticed the excavator driving on the highway and heading toward the Hispanic grocery store. As officers observed, a burglary alarm was triggered at Los Tienda Mexicana. When they arrived, they found that the front of the business had been severely damaged.

Attempted Traffic Stop

Officers attempted to pull over the excavator, but the driver, later identified as 53-year-old Johnny Mesa Jr., refused to stop. The chase turned into a low-speed pursuit, with the excavator traveling at a pace of about 3 mph for approximately an hour and 12 minutes.

Despite repeated calls over the loudspeaker for Mesa to stop, he continued the slow pursuit, heading down US 78. Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in blocking traffic at intersections to help contain the situation.

Excavator Stuck at Ladson Fairgrounds

The pursuit ended when Mesa drove the excavator onto the Ladson Fairgrounds property, where it became stuck. Mesa then fled on foot, running along nearby power lines, but was eventually captured with the help of a Charleston County K-9 unit.

Charges and Damages

Mesa was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on several charges, including failure to stop for a blue light and malicious injury to real property. The owners of Los Tienda Mexicana estimated the damage to their business at over $10,000.

What started as a slow-speed chase involving an excavator ended with an arrest and significant damage to a local business. The coordinated efforts of North Charleston police and Charleston County deputies led to the capture of Johnny Mesa Jr., who now faces multiple charges related to the crime.

