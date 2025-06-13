sullivan s island

Savannah Highway reopens following Thursday collision involving big truck

by Jackson
A collision between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on Savannah Highway near Steen Enterprises caused significant traffic disruptions Thursday morning. Deputies closed the road shortly before 8 a.m. in the Adams Run area while clearing the scene.

Crash Cleared, Road Reopened

Authorities have since reopened Savannah Highway near the crash site. The roadway shutdown ended by late morning, and traffic is now moving normally live5news.com+3live5news.com+3abcnews4.com+3.

What Drivers Should Know

  • The crash happened just before 8 a.m., prompting immediate road closure.
  • Drivers were urged to use alternative routes until the scene was cleared.
  • The site is now open and fully operational as of late this morning live5news.com.

If you’re commuting along Savannah Highway, you should encounter no delays from this incident. Consider checking your route before heading out to stay informed.

