Run club head provides advice after a lady was attacked while jogging alone in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was attacked while jogging alone Wednesday night on Ingleside Boulevard. In response, local run club leaders are urging runners to take extra safety precautions.

Bradley Carter, founder of the local group Let’s Run Charleston, expressed concern over the incident. “Charleston is an active city, so it’s upsetting to hear people don’t feel safe while trying to be active,” Carter said.

What Happened?

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was running near a neighborhood on Ingleside Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. when an unknown man attacked her from behind. The suspect covered her mouth, pinned her to the ground, and tried to sexually assault her. The woman screamed and fought back, which scared the attacker away.

The victim was found crying and covered in dirt by responding officers. Her roommates, worried after she was out longer than usual, went looking for her and called police.

Safety Advice from Local Running Experts

Carter and other run club leaders recommend runners stay aware of their surroundings and, when possible, run with others. “Always have your head on a swivel,” Carter advised. “Know what’s going on around you.”

They also recommend running in well-lit, populated areas and avoiding unfamiliar or isolated streets at night.

“When you run in daylight or with a group, it lowers the risk of something bad happening,” Carter said.

Practical Tips to Stay Safe While Running

Run with a friend or a group

Have a friend bike alongside if they don’t run

Wear bright clothing to be more visible

Carry self-defense tools like pepper spray or a personal alarm

Stick to busy streets and avoid dark or isolated areas

Run during daylight hours if possible

Carter stressed, “For our girls especially, these safety measures are important.”

Current Status of the Investigation

As of now, police have not identified a suspect or released any descriptions. No arrests have been made.

