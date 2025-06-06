Reeling in Memories: Father and Son Fishing Duos

Isle of Palms (IOP) has long been a place where traditions and memories meet the sea, especially when it comes to fishing. For many, fishing isn’t just a pastime—it’s an opportunity to bond with fathers, grandfathers, and children. As we reflect on Father’s Day this June, the legacy of fishing on the Lowcountry shores stands as a powerful tradition passed down through generations.

Whether you’re casting a line off the dock or drifting on a boat, fishing on IOP offers more than just the thrill of a catch. It’s about patience, determination, and hope, where time seems to stand still and the world fades away. The experiences shared by fathers and their children reflect the special memories built during these tranquil moments by the water. We had the honor of talking with a few families who carry on this rich tradition.

BJ & Trey Bowen: Life Lessons on the Water

For BJ Bowen, fishing began as a hobby in his childhood, but it truly became a passion once he started fishing with his son Trey. What began as a way to spend quality time with his kids has grown into a family tradition. BJ’s simple approach is to start with fishing, allow time for exploration, and leave when the kids are ready to move on.

BJ’s favorite spots are Breach Inlet and the public dock at the IOP Marina, both of which offer the perfect setting for family outings. But beyond the fun of fishing, he’s also passing down valuable life lessons. “The smoked salmon at Harris Teeter or the mahi sandwich at the Dinghy didn’t get there on its own,” he notes, reminding his kids about the hard work involved in providing for the table. The time spent fishing, especially when the catch is sparse, teaches patience and gratitude, as “you’re at the mercy of what nature gives you for the day.”

BJ hopes that these life lessons will not only shape his children’s character but also the next generation of anglers, who will appreciate the quiet moments on the water just as much as the reward of a good catch.

David & Wills Hartness: A Family of Tournament Fishermen

For David Hartness and his son Wills, fishing is a lifestyle that runs deep in their family. David grew up fishing with his grandfather, and it was only natural to introduce Wills to the sport from a very young age. Wills caught his first tournament fish at just 4 years old, and now, he owns his own charter boat and fishes nearly every day.

David beams with pride when he shares, “Wills can outfish anyone on the boat.” He recalls a recent fishing trip where Wills caught a 60-pound king mackerel, showing just how skilled his son has become. For David, the time spent on the water with his son has been invaluable, stating, “You can’t get it back. It’s now or never.” The bond they share on the water is one he’ll cherish forever.

Wills echoes his father’s sentiment, noting how fishing with his dad makes every trip special. One of his most memorable moments was a nighttime bite offshore when the boat’s underwater lights illuminated the sea. The sight of flying fish and squid was breathtaking, and the sudden appearance of tuna added to the excitement of the moment. “The bite that night was electric!” Wills recalls.

For Wills, fishing has also taught him about the importance of respecting Mother Nature. Though he jokes about his patience, he acknowledges that being in the right spot at the right time is key to success.

Creating Lasting Memories Together

For these fathers and sons, fishing isn’t just about the catch—it’s about creating moments of connection, forging relationships that will last a lifetime. Whether the fish are biting or not, the time spent together on the water remains the most valuable part of the experience. For BJ and David, these fishing trips are about more than just lines in the water; they’re about nurturing bonds that will continue for generations to come.

