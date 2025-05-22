Red Cross Assists Resident Following St. Stephen House Fire

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – A Berkeley County resident is receiving emergency aid from the American Red Cross after a house fire early Wednesday morning severely damaged their home on Peru Road in St. Stephen.

Immediate Help from the Red Cross

Disaster-trained Red Cross volunteers quickly responded to the scene, providing the affected individual with financial assistance for urgent needs such as food, clothing, and temporary housing. The organization is also working with the resident to connect them to long-term recovery resources.

Fire Safety Reminders from the Red Cross

The Red Cross stresses that home fires are the most common disaster in the U.S., with an average of seven lives lost daily across the country. In most cases, residents have just two minutes to escape a burning home safely.

To help reduce injuries and deaths from fires, families are urged to:

Test smoke alarms monthly

Practice fire escape plans at least twice a year

Choose a safe meeting spot outside the home

Sound the Alarm Campaign in South Carolina

As part of its Sound the Alarm campaign, the Red Cross partners with community groups in high-risk areas—including parts of Berkeley County—to:

Install free smoke alarms

Provide fire safety education

Assist families in emergency preparedness

How You Can Help or Get Involved

Residents who want to support fire prevention or help others impacted by disasters are encouraged to join the Prepare SC campaign. This initiative focuses on:

Smoke alarm installations and fire safety training

Disaster response across South Carolina

Support for veterans and military families

Teaching life-saving skills such as CPR

Ensuring safe blood supplies for patients in need

A fire in St. Stephen has left one Berkeley County resident in need, but thanks to the American Red Cross, they are receiving emergency support and guidance through recovery. The organization continues its mission of saving lives and preparing communities with the help of volunteers and public support.

SOURCE