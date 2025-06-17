Purchase a Charleston vacation house and allow summer tenants to cover your mortgage

Charleston, South Carolina, is a blend of Southern charm, delicious food, and stunning waterfront views, making it a top destination for tourists. Its cobblestone streets, historic homes, and world-class cuisine attract a wide variety of visitors, from couples and families to bachelorette groups. The city’s mix of rich history, welcoming atmosphere, and easy access to popular beaches has made it a go-to spot for vacation rentals.

Making the Most of Your Charleston Property Investment

What’s even more appealing about investing in a Charleston property is the potential for rental income. In fact, if you can fully book your rental during the summer, you might find that your rental income covers your mortgage for the entire year.

Rental Revenue vs. Mortgage Reality

In the summer of 2024, the average daily rent in Charleston was $496, according to data from AirDNA. With the current median home price in Charleston sitting at $672,500, this equates to a monthly mortgage payment of about $3,974—or $47,688 annually. This calculation assumes a 30-year mortgage at 6.87% with a 10% down payment.

Here’s where it gets exciting: if you rent out your property for 14 weeks during the summer, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, you could bring in approximately $48,584 in rental income. That’s enough to cover your entire mortgage for the year, making Charleston one of the rare markets where summer rental income can fully offset the cost of year-round property ownership.

This makes Charleston a standout among U.S. vacation markets, especially since it remains one of the most financially self-sufficient coastal towns for second-home buyers—even with a higher tax rate on second homes compared to primary residences.

Off-Season Rental Potential

Even if your property isn’t fully booked from June to August, you don’t have to worry. Charleston’s summer months are considered shoulder season for the city. The peak tourist seasons in Charleston fall between March and May and September through November. This gives owners ample opportunity to book rentals during the off-season, increasing their chances of higher overall revenue.

Appeal for Small Investors

Charleston is also drawing interest from small investors. According to the 2025 Realtor.com Investor Report, small investors were behind 59.2% of investor purchases in 2024. Charleston is a perfect fit for their investment goals, offering strong rental potential, steady tourism, and relatively affordable property prices compared to luxury coastal areas.

With properties priced under $700,000 and rental income that can cover mortgage costs, it’s no surprise that Charleston continues to be a hotspot for second-home investors.

South Carolina’s Real Estate Strength

It’s not just Charleston that’s thriving. South Carolina received the highest grade—an A—in the latest Homebuilding and Affordability report card from Realtor.com®. This shows the state’s strong real estate market and its appeal to homebuyers and investors alike.

Why Charleston Stands Out in a Competitive Market

Although investor sales accounted for 10.8% of all U.S. home transactions in 2024, Charleston’s real estate market is better suited for holding onto a property than flipping it. The strong rental income from summer bookings allows owners the flexibility to use the property during the off-seasons or secure consistent cash flow with minimal additional booking efforts.

Charleston’s recognition as one of Condé Nast Traveler’s “19 Best Family Vacation Spots in the U.S.” further solidifies its place as a top destination. The city’s reputation and steady tourist demand ensure that rental properties in the area will continue to generate reliable income for the foreseeable future.

Charleston’s Balanced Appeal for Investors

In Charleston, a single summer’s rental income can cover your mortgage for the entire year. This balance of Southern charm, high demand, and financial reward makes the city an attractive option for anyone looking to invest in a coastal second home.

