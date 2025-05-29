sullivan s island

Planet Fitness provides free summer gym membership - if you're young enough

CLEVELAND — Summer is a great time for teens to stay active, and Planet Fitness is making it easier with free gym memberships for high school students.

The national gym chain is offering the High School Summer Pass, which gives teenagers aged 14 to 19 free access to Planet Fitness locations from June 1 through August 31.

Why This Matters

Craig Benson, Interim CEO of Planet Fitness, said, “Many teens are still dealing with mental health challenges from the pandemic. Exercise can help improve overall wellness, and we want to support teens on their health journeys.”

What the Pass Includes

The High School Summer Pass provides:

  • Access to one chosen Planet Fitness gym
  • Free fitness classes
  • Must register with a parent or guardian if under 18

Teens interested in joining can preregister now on the Planet Fitness website. The pass is location-specific and can only be accessed through the Planet Fitness app.

