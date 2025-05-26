Over the holiday weekend, SCDNR will perform boat safety inspections

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be conducting free courtesy boat inspections across the state during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This effort aims to promote safety on South Carolina’s busy lakes and waterways during one of the busiest boating times of the year.

Boaters who participate in these inspections will not be ticketed for any non-compliance issues. Instead, officers will give boaters the chance to fix any problems before they head out on the water.

“SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations,” the department said. “Officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.”

Inspection Schedule and Locations

Saturday, May 24:

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Colleton County: Bennett’s Point, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 25:

Berkeley County: William Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Charleston County: Remley’s Point, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, May 26:

Charleston County: Limehouse Landing, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Georgetown County: Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex Landing, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Safety Reporting and Additional Checks

Boaters are encouraged to report unsafe boating behaviors like reckless operation or intoxicated boating by calling SCDNR’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dialing #DNR on a mobile phone.

Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks throughout the holiday weekend.

Last year, South Carolina reported 150 boating accidents resulting in 23 fatalities, underscoring the importance of safety efforts like these.

