Orange Grove Charter School is the first school in the country to use DEMI-NeuFuel to convert its fleet of buses to a greener solution

Charleston, S.C. – Orange Grove Charter School has become the first school in the United States to switch its school bus fleet to a clean, cost-effective fuel system that blends diesel with renewable natural gas (RNG). This big step towards greener transportation is part of the school’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint while saving money.

A New Kind of School Bus

The school has adopted the DEMI-NeuFuel diesel displacement platform, developed through a partnership between two companies: Ingevity, based in North Charleston, and American CNG, based in Utah. The unique system allows traditional diesel school buses to be converted to use RNG, a clean fuel made from organic waste found in farms, landfills, and water treatment plants.

The platform, sometimes humorously referred to as the “CowFartBus,” works by blending diesel with RNG. This blend significantly reduces harmful emissions and lowers fuel costs—without needing to buy new buses. That means schools can keep using their existing buses but in a cleaner and more affordable way.

Big Savings and Environmental Benefits

According to John Clendaniel, CEO of Orange Grove Charter School, switching to this new system saves the school about $750 per month, and more importantly, helps protect the environment.

With the new setup:

The school will displace around 270 gallons of diesel fuel each month

It will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 32.6 metric tons every year

(That’s like avoiding 18,500+ miles of pollution from a school bus!)

Cleaner Air and Quieter Rides

Drivers at the school have noticed positive changes too. According to Senior Driver Steve Arato, the new fuel system offers a quieter and smoother ride, making the experience better for both drivers and students.

“This makes me feel proud to be part of something that’s good for the environment and helps our school save money,” said Arato.

A Model for Schools Across the Country

Orange Grove began testing this new system in early 2023, and the success of that pilot program led to the full fleet conversion. The school now uses a natural gas connection installed on campus, making refueling easy and efficient.

Other schools and bus companies in states like Wyoming, New Jersey, Michigan, Alabama, and both Carolinas are also joining pilot programs and switching to RNG, seeing the same benefits: lower fuel costs and a cleaner environment.

The Companies Behind the Technology

Ingevity’s NeuFuel system and American CNG’s DEMI Diesel Displacer™ work together to make this transformation possible. Unlike many green energy solutions that require expensive new vehicles, this system works on existing diesel buses, making it affordable and practical.

“This project shows that schools can move to sustainable transport without extra financial burden,” said Dante Marini, Product Engineer at Ingevity.

Orange Grove Charter School’s bold move toward greener transport is setting a new example for schools across the country. By adopting renewable natural gas technology, the school is cutting pollution, saving money, and improving the ride for students. Their success proves that sustainability and cost savings can go hand in hand—even when it comes to school buses. As more schools follow Orange Grove’s lead, the future of student transportation looks much cleaner and smarter.

