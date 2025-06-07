One Dose Many Lives event addresses opioid issue and promotes recovery in South Carolina

Charleston, S.C. — The One Dose Many Lives event brought people together from across South Carolina to address the ever-growing opioid epidemic that continues to impact communities. Attendees heard powerful testimonies of recovery, with one woman sharing, “I am a mother, a daughter, and a wife because of Narcan.”

Building Trust and Providing Resources

The event highlighted the importance of trust in reaching out to individuals suffering from substance use disorder (SUD). Speakers emphasized that many drug users are hesitant to accept help until trust is established. Asa Langston, the Executive Director of FAVOR Lowcountry, shared his own recovery story, recounting how he overcame addiction to heroin and meth starting in 2018.

Langston, who was once “an IV user of heroin, meth, anything,” spoke candidly about the difficulties in the recovery process, particularly the societal stigma that often surrounds addiction. “A lot of things aren’t talked about enough. And we recover out loud,” he said. His message was clear: recovery is possible and needs to be talked about more.

Community Collaboration and Support

The event also featured Charleston Police Department programs aimed at supporting individuals with substance use disorder. Shelby Joffrin, a representative from the department, discussed the Never Use Alone program, which aims to reduce overdose deaths, particularly those occurring when a person is alone. Joffrin noted that 70% of overdose deaths happen when individuals use drugs alone. She stated, “We can’t arrest our way out of this. Addiction is a brain disorder.”

The event also featured a Narcan distribution table, where people could receive Narcan kits, an emergency medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. The kits, which include two doses of Narcan and biodegradable packaging, were designed with the user’s safety in mind.

Hope and Recovery

Asa Langston closed the event by sharing the peace and serenity he now experiences in recovery. “The serenity and peace within and love that I have for myself today, I never experienced that before recovery,” he said, inspiring those present to continue their journey toward healing.

