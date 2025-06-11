On and off showers will continue until the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Expect a few scattered storms this evening, but they won’t be as widespread as what was experienced this morning. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s today.

Looking ahead, the weather will return to a more typical summertime pattern with dry mornings and thunderstorms developing in the afternoons and evenings. Daily rain chances will continue through the Father’s Day weekend, with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s into next week.

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and storms

with scattered rain and storms High: 88°F | Low: 72°F

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday : Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 89°F, Low 73°F

Thursday : Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 89°F, Low 73°F

Friday : Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 90°F, Low 74°F

Saturday : Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 90°F, Low 75°F

: Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 90°F, Low 75°F Sunday: Sun & clouds, scattered rain/storms, High 91°F, Low 75°F

Be sure to stay updated on weather alerts and have your umbrella handy as storms will be possible throughout the week.

