North Charleston Police Department to dedicate patrol boat in honor of fallen K9

North Charleston, S.C. – Officials in North Charleston will gather on Friday morning to pay tribute to one of their fallen heroes — K9 Officer Mojo. A new police patrol boat will be dedicated in his memory during a special ceremony.

Remembering K9 Mojo

K9 Mojo was a dedicated member of the North Charleston Police Department and tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 15, 2018. He was killed by an impaired driver while serving alongside his human colleagues.

Mojo was known for his courage, loyalty, and strong instincts. According to department spokesperson Harve Jacobs, Mojo had a deep drive to serve and protect.

A Tribute on the Water

To honour Mojo’s sacrifice, the police department has named a 27-foot patrol boat after him. This new vessel will now patrol local waters, not only to serve the community but also as a floating tribute to Mojo’s bravery.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, right outside North Charleston City Hall, located on City Hall Lane.

A Symbol of Sacrifice and Service

The boat is more than just a tool for patrolling; it represents the spirit of protection and loyalty that K9 Mojo displayed throughout his service. It stands as a reminder of the important role that K9 officers play in law enforcement, and the risks they face while helping keep communities safe.

As the North Charleston Police Department dedicates a patrol boat in memory of K9 Mojo, the community is reminded of the powerful bond between officers and their K9 partners. Mojo’s legacy lives on through this vessel, which will serve as both a guardian of local waters and a symbol of honour and sacrifice. His name will continue to inspire current and future officers—on land and at sea.

