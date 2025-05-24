North Charleston Police dedicate a new patrol boat in honor of the departed K9

North Charleston, S.C. – The North Charleston Police Department has officially named a new patrol boat in memory of K9 Mojo, a loyal police dog who died in the line of duty in 2018.

The boat, which is 27 feet long, will now patrol the city’s waterways as a tribute to the K9 officer who served the community with dedication and courage.

Remembering K9 Mojo

K9 Mojo passed away on February 15, 2018, after being struck by an impaired driver during a police operation. His tragic death deeply impacted the department and the entire North Charleston community.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs described Mojo as a dog with exceptional bravery, sharp instincts, and a strong commitment to service.

“Mojo gave everything to protect and serve this city,” said Jacobs.

Boat Named in Mojo’s Honour

To ensure his memory lives on, the department has named its newest water patrol boat “Mojo.” The vessel will now serve as a symbol of protection and sacrifice as it moves through the waterways of North Charleston.

The dedication ceremony took place Friday morning outside North Charleston City Hall, where officers, officials, and community members gathered to honour Mojo’s legacy.

The dedication of this patrol boat is a heartfelt way to keep K9 Mojo’s memory alive. His service and sacrifice continue to inspire not only the police force but also the people of North Charleston. As the boat “Mojo” patrols the city’s waters, it will remind everyone of the important role K9 officers play in keeping our communities safe.

