Mount Pleasant will commemorate the launch of the expanded Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The Town of Mount Pleasant is excited to officially celebrate the opening of its long-awaited Memorial Waterfront Park expansion. Although the park opened to the public on June 4, a planned celebration had to be postponed due to severe weather. The event will now take place Tuesday, June 12, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and promises a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family.

What’s New at the Expanded Park?

Located under the Ravenel Bridge at 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., the newly expanded Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park now offers a wide variety of amenities. Visitors can enjoy a splash pad, pickleball and basketball courts, shaded dog parks, a fitness area, and new playground space. This expansion significantly enhances the park’s ability to cater to families, fitness enthusiasts, and outdoor lovers in the area.

Event Highlights

Tuesday’s celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening, along with several exciting activities:

Summer-themed giveaways

Free snow cones for attendees to enjoy

Pickleball and basketball events showcasing the new courts

A demonstration at the outdoor fitness area

Family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy

Special appearances from Charleston Animal Society and Just Bee

Join the Celebration!

The grand opening celebration is a great opportunity to explore the park’s new amenities, meet special guests, and participate in a variety of fun activities. Whether you’re interested in sports, fitness, or just enjoying a relaxing day out, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at this exciting event.

SOURCE