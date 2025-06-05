sullivan s island

by Michael
Published On:
More tropical downpours are possible today!

Charleston will experience a mix of weather today as a low-pressure system moves north of the area. Expect a quick-moving downpour or two this morning, followed by drier weather as sunshine increases. However, tropical moisture and upper-level energy combined with a seabreeze will bring scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are all possible with these storms, which may linger a few hours past sunset.

Improvement Expected for the Weekend

Drier weather will begin to settle in for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Sunshine will increase tomorrow, and rainfall will decrease. Temperatures will rise, with highs near 90 degrees on Friday, followed by low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Although there will be a chance for a few afternoon storms, most of the weekend should be dry.

Daily Forecast:

  • Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. High of 84°F.
  • Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 90°F.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, with a high of 93°F.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain/storms. High of 91°F.
  • Monday: Sun & clouds with isolated rain/storms. High of 89°F.

