Monday saw the release of the official poster for the 49th annual Spoleto festival

Charleston, S.C. – The excitement is building as the city gets ready for the 49th annual Spoleto Festival USA, one of the biggest celebrations of art and culture in the country. On Monday, the pre-kickoff event was held at Charleston Place, where the official festival poster was revealed, giving a colourful preview of what’s to come.

A Festival Full of Art and Celebration

The Spoleto Festival USA 2024 will officially run from May 23 to June 8, but the celebrations have already started. Monday’s event was a chance to showcase some of the music, dance, opera, and visual arts that festival-goers can enjoy in the coming days.

From opera singers to painters, and from orchestras to modern dance troupes, this festival promises to offer a rich mix of performances across multiple venues throughout Charleston.

What Leaders Are Saying

Mena Mark Hanna, the CEO and general director of Spoleto Festival USA, shared the spirit of the festival with the crowd.

“This is a celebration. I think the arts bring joy, they bring a sense of transformation, a sense of wonder and delight to this city,” he said. “And yeah, I think we’re going to cheers to that, we’re going to drink to that.”

Kick-off Gala Just Days Away

The official opening gala for the festival will be held on Thursday, and it’s expected to set the tone for the weeks of creativity and performance ahead.

With dozens of local, national, and international artists participating, Charleston is about to be filled with music, movement, and color, making it a perfect time for both locals and visitors to experience the magic of the arts.

The 49th Spoleto Festival USA is just around the corner, and Charleston is ready to come alive with world-class performances and visual delights. From traditional opera to modern dance, this festival is a celebration of creativity and community. The unveiling of the festival’s official poster is just the beginning of what promises to be a magical cultural journey. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking for something exciting to do, Spoleto Festival USA is a must-see event in the Lowcountry this season.

