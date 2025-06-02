Meet Greer Gilchrist and Cameron Neal, the chefs behind the veggie-forward cookbook of The Harbinger and Harken eateries

CN: Yes, we chose “harbinger” to show we wanted to be a positive force in the neighborhood. It was an ambitious goal at the time, but we’ve stayed true to it. We’ve invested in the area and created a welcoming space where locals can come, relax, celebrate, and share time with their loved ones.

CM: Harken opened two years later. What’s the vibe like there?

CN: Harken is just a block off the Market, and we wanted visitors to get a true local experience. It’s a smaller space but full of character. Greer made sure the menu matched Harbinger’s spirit, but none of the recipes—except the Best Friend cookie—are repeated. It’s been fun having two spots, downtown and uptown, that share a philosophy but each have their own unique personality.

CM: Why did you decide to write a cookbook?

GG: People have been asking for our recipes for years. The cookbook lets folks bring a piece of our cafes into their homes. We also wanted to give an honest look at what it’s like to open and run a bakery from our perspective. It’s a way to share more about me, Cam, and these shops that are really our dreams come true.

CM: Your cafes are known for hearty, wholesome, vegetable-forward dishes. Does the cookbook reflect that?

CN: Absolutely. We love veggies and make sure they shine in the cookbook. The recipes show lots of ways to get your eight servings of fruits and vegetables. Greer is great at sneaking fruits and veggies into unexpected places—like avocados in shortbread, sweet potatoes in bars, and beets in frosting. She’s very clever that way!

CM: How did you choose which recipes to include?

CN: We have over 40 recipes, but many include smaller parts like compotes or brittles, so there’s a lot inside! The recipes we chose were the most requested by guests or the ones we felt people would feel confident making at home—like the Best Friend cookie, the salads and dressings, and the Choclava, just to name a few.

GG: I’m really proud of some of the recipes, like the Sriracha Mama bar. Even though we retired it, I’m glad it can live on in the book. Running a restaurant means you learn humility and make mistakes, but it’s also good to give yourself a little credit sometimes.

CM: Who wrote the charming text in the book?

GG: I wrote it! It’s pretty stream of consciousness. Cameron helped me edit. When I was younger, I dreamed of being a writer, and now, writing recipes, I feel like I’ve fulfilled that dream, at least halfway. I grew up reading cookbooks with stories behind the recipes and chefs. I still love that. One of my first cookbooks was Molly’s Cook Book from American Girl, and I always think of it when I make deviled eggs.

SOURCE