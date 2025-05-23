Lowcountry veteran fears impact of proposed VA job cuts on care

Charleston, S.C. – James Weninger, a 36-year-old Navy veteran from the Lowcountry, has been receiving medical and mental health care through the Veterans Affairs (VA) system since he was medically discharged in 2023. But now, with upcoming staff cuts announced by the VA, he is deeply concerned that the quality of care may soon decline.

“If I Don’t Have It, My Mental Health Will Suffer”

Weninger served 14 years in the Navy and 2 years in the Reserves before being discharged. Since then, he has dealt with chronic back pain, mental health issues, and other physical conditions. He relies heavily on the VA not only for medical treatment but also for job training under the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program.

“It’s not just medical, it’s everything else the VA does, too,” Weninger explained.

However, in the past few months, he has noticed changes in how services are delivered. “Doctors are now scheduling directly, which is different from before. And some of my appointments are getting delayed,” he said.

What’s Changing at the VA?

In March, an internal memo revealed that the VA is planning a major restructuring starting this summer. The aim is to cut down on waste, reduce bureaucracy, and improve efficiency.

But the memo also noted plans to reduce staffing to 2019 levels — affecting up to 70,000 employees, many of whom are in administration, advisory, or mid-level management roles.

VA Secretary Doug Collins confirmed during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing in May that the department hopes to cut an additional 15% of its workforce.

Collins strongly denied claims that frontline medical staff like doctors or nurses would be let go.

“I will not let you sit here and scare my veterans,” he said during a heated exchange with Senator Richard Blumenthal. “We’ve always said we’re going to keep frontline health care.”

“I Don’t See How That’s Possible,” Says Weninger

Weninger says he’s not entirely convinced.

“I couldn’t see that not happening,” he said. “Even if medical staff are not officially on the list, cuts in other areas could affect the care process and access.”

He also fears more veterans may be pushed into the community care system, which allows veterans to see non-VA doctors if VA clinics are unavailable or too far.

While Weninger acknowledges that community doctors are skilled, he values the specific expertise of VA physicians, who he says are more familiar with military-related medical and mental health issues.

“It’s not that civilian doctors are bad — they’re just as good — but VA doctors understand where the problems come from because they treat only veterans,” he said.

Charleston’s VA Healthcare Network

Weninger is one of more than 386,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and over half of them are enrolled in the VA healthcare system. Around 85,000 veterans receive care through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, which includes a main hospital in downtown Charleston and six outpatient clinics across the state.

Taking Action in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in May, Weninger and other veterans from the Common Defense group travelled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to protect VA jobs and services. He met with staff from Congressman James Clyburn’s office.

Attempts to meet with Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s office were not successful. Her spokesperson said the representative from Common Defense was not a constituent of her district.

Weninger hopes future discussions can be more inclusive. “A town-hall style meeting would help lawmakers hear directly from us,” he said.

As the VA plans major staff cuts, many veterans like James Weninger are speaking up to protect the services they rely on for both health and hope. With the debate continuing in Washington, thousands of veterans across South Carolina and the U.S. are watching closely, worried that changes in the system could affect the care they’ve earned through service.

