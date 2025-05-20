Lowcountry residents are reminded to observe beach safety tips as the summer season begins

Lowcountry, S.C. – As summer begins and the weather heats up, Charleston County beaches are expected to welcome thousands of locals and tourists. To help ensure a safe beach season, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) has officially declared May 19–26 as National Beach Safety Week.

Staying Safe While Having Fun

The announcement comes as part of a wider effort to remind beachgoers to enjoy the coast responsibly. While Charleston’s coastal and inland beaches are world-famous for their beauty and recreation, officials are urging people to take water safety seriously.

The Commission encourages residents and visitors to enjoy the beach, but also to be aware of hazards like rip currents, strong waves, sun exposure, and unsafe swimming habits.

Key Safety Advice from Experts

The United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) recommends that swimmers should always stay near a lifeguard when possible. This can make a major difference in emergencies, especially when rip currents are present.

What is a Rip Current?

A rip current is a strong, narrow flow of water that moves away from the shore. It can be dangerous and is often mistaken for a calm spot between breaking waves.

If caught in a rip current:

Stay calm. Don’t panic.

Don’t swim against the current. You’ll tire yourself out.

Swim parallel to the shore, then move at an angle back toward the beach.

Knowing how to identify and react to rip currents can save lives.

Charleston’s Beach Safety Tips for Summer

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission also shared these simple but important safety guidelines:

Never swim alone. Always have someone nearby.

Designate a “Water Watcher.” An adult should always watch children and swimmers.

Avoid alcohol when near water.

Enter the water feet first to avoid injuries.

Wear life jackets, especially for children or weak swimmers.

Follow posted signs and warning flags.

Protect yourself from sunburn—stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade.

These tips apply to everyone—whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town.

As Charleston County celebrates National Beach Safety Week, the focus remains on enjoyment with responsibility. Beaches are a great way to relax and have fun, but it’s important to stay alert and take safety seriously—especially when swimming. Whether you’re going for a quick dip or spending the whole day by the water, a few simple precautions can make all the difference. Let’s work together to make this summer safe and enjoyable for all.

