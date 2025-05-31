Lowcountry Food Bank announced the 2025 Rise and Shine Summer Food Drive

With school out for summer, many Lowcountry students lose access to the free meals they get during the school year. This can make it hard for some children to get enough food.

Live 5 News and Lowcountry Food Bank Partner for Help

Live 5 News has teamed up with the Lowcountry Food Bank for the 2025 Rise and Shine Summer Food Drive. This effort aims to provide meals to children who face food insecurity in the Lowcountry.

Why This Matters

One in five children in the area does not always have enough food to eat. When school ends, many lose access to the meals they depend on, putting their health and growth at risk.

How You Can Help

You can support by donating non-perishable breakfast items such as cereal, granola bars, oatmeal, grits, peanut butter, dried or canned fruit, juice, and nutrition drinks. Drop off donations at these locations:

Crews Chevrolet, 8199 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Crews Subaru, 8261 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Trey Harrell Law Firm, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 2002, Charleston

Monetary donations are also accepted. Every dollar donated can provide three meals for children in need.

Fundraising Goal and Timeline

The organizers hope to raise $50,000. The 2025 Rise and Shine Summer Food Drive will run through August 1.

